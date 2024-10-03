President Mnangagwa Receives Significant Donation from Vapostori and MaZion

Online writer

This morning, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was presented with a substantial donation from the Vapostori for ED and MaZion For ED at State House.

The donation, aimed at bolstering healthcare services in the country, includes 570 hospital beds, 560 wheelchairs, and 1.2 million units of sanitary wear.

Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, a prominent leader within the Vapostori community, conducted the handover ceremony.

He emphasised the importance of supporting national health initiatives.

This contribution comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, which has faced challenges due to resource shortages.

The donation reflects ongoing efforts by various community groups to assist the government in enhancing medical facilities and improving the quality of care available to citizens. President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the support and reiterated the Government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure across the nation