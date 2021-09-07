President Mnangagwa relaxes lockdown

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has relaxed the lockdown from Level 4 to Level 2.

In his state of the nation address, President Mnangagwa said intercity travelling is now permitted under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Public gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 100 people.

He said workplaces must be decongested to 50 percent of the workforce.

Bottle stores are to sell takeaways until 4PM. Beer outlets and nightclubs will remain closed during Level 2 lockdown.

Business time is now from 8AM to 7PM while curfew is now from 2AM to 5AM

President Mnangagwa said the lockdown regime will be reviewed in two weeks.

“Bottle stores may sell liquor to clients for consumption off premises from 1000 to 1600 hours, beer outlets and nightclubs to remain closed, public gatherings to be limited to not more than 100 people with strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations such as wearing of masks, observing social distancing and sanitised. People should be urged to get vaccinated.

“Curfew now from 2200 to 0500 hours, businesses to operate from 0800 to 1900 hours, restaurants and bars to open from 0800 hours to 2200 hours,” he said.

