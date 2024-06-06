President Mnangagwa retires senior police officers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promoted 18 retiring senior police officers to the ranks of Deputy Commissioner-Generals and Commissioners respectively.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said six of the promoted officers were holding the ranks of Commissioners and are now Deputy Commissioner Generals while 12 Assistant Commissioners retire with the rank of Commissioners.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga advices the public that His Excellency, President of the Republic Of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander- In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted the following senior officers upon retirement,” said Comm Nyathi.

Among those promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General is former Bulawayo Criminal Investigations Department coordinator who was also Officer Commanding Matabeleland North province, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, who has been promoted alongside Commissioners David Mahoya Kudakwashe Mubemi, Priscilla Makotose Winston Muzah and Richard Basera.

Commissioner Nyathi said 12 retiring Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner.

Former Matabeleland North deputy officer commanding (crime) before he was posted to police headquarters as deputy officer commanding national traffic responsible for operations, Assistant Commissioner Shelton Dube is one of the 12 retiring Assistant Commissioners.

Others are Assistant Commissioners Simon Mundondwa , James Sipo Makone, Tadeus Madondo George Mugonda, Johannes Govo , Johannes Chinembiri, Innocent Zimbwa, Godfrey Zimbwa, Richard Mubaiwa, Blessing Chitombe, Obeylaw Moyo and Wilson Engelbert Chamunorwa

“A total of 16 retiring Chief Superintendents were conferred with rank of Assistant Commissioner while, 33 retiring Superintendents were conferred with rank of Chief Superintendent. The promotions are in line with the Government’s vision 2030,” said Comm Nyathi.