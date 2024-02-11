President Mnangagwa returns from Botswana

President Mnangagwa paired by his two Vice Presidents, Chiwenga (right) and Mohadi left)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is back from Botswana, where he attended the 4th session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The President was received on Sunday at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by his two Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi, service chiefs and various Government Ministers.

The meeting in Botswana explored ways to advance cooperation between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

BNCs are formal bodies established between two countries to facilitate and advance cooperation on issues of mutual interest.