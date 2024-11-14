President Mnangagwa returns home after attending COP29 where he called for global climate action

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned from Baku, Azerbaijan, where he attended the 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The high-level climate summit brought together world leaders to discuss strategies for addressing the global climate crisis and accelerating the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

In his address to the conference, President Mnangagwa emphasised Zimbabwe’s commitment to playing its part in the worldwide effort to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. He highlighted the country’s ongoing initiatives to increase renewable energy generation, promote sustainable agriculture, and protect its natural ecosystems.

“Climate change is a global challenge that requires a coordinated global response,” President Mnangagwa said.

“As a nation, we are taking bold steps to reduce our carbon footprint and build resilience in the face of the growing climate threats. However, we cannot succeed alone – we need all countries to step up their ambition and work together to secure a sustainable future for our planet.”

The President used the platform to advocate for increased climate financing and technology transfer to support developing countries in their efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources and adapt to the effects of climate change.

During his visit, President Mnangagwa held bilateral meetings with counterparts from other nations to discuss potential areas of cooperation on climate action and sustainable development.

The COP29 summit concluded with renewed commitments from participating countries to accelerate their emissions reduction targets and scale up efforts to build climate resilience. Zimbabwean officials expressed cautious optimism that the conference outcomes would translate into tangible progress in the fight against global warming.