President Mnangagwa: SADC committed to Peace and Development

Nqobile Bhebhe [email protected]

THE Southern Africa Development Community is committed to peace and development, President Mnangagwa has declared.

Delivering his keynote address at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo today, President Mnangagwa who is also the SADC chairman said the regional bloc is for peace.

“Meanwhile, we thank Jehovah God that our SADC region is united in purpose to bring peace, development and prosperity to all our people’s.

In this spirit, I recognise and warmly welcome those who are in this service from across the SADC region.

“Please feel at home, away from home.”

With President Mnangagwa being the SADC chairperson, this year’s edition of the event assumed a regional dimension.

Representatives from SADC member states are part of the worshipers.

This year’s National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, hosted by Inter-denominational churches is being held under the theme: “Our Nation, Our Opportunity — Celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe”.

More to follow . . .