President Mnangagwa salutes Sables

Online – Brandon Moyo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated the Zimbabwe senior men’s national rugby team for winning the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup that came to an end on Sunday afternoon in Kampala, Uganda.

The Sables walloped Algeria 29-3 to be crowned African champions and via his social media, the President conveyed a congratulatory message to the Piet Benade-mentored Sables team.

“Congratulations to the Zimbabwe Sables for winning the Rugby Africa Cup 2024! We are all proud of you,” President Mnangagwa said.

The Sables solidified their status as one of the powerhouses of African rugby at the continental showdown. They began their journey with a hard-fought 22-20 victory over the hosts, Uganda before going on to end a 23-year jinx over Namibia in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe convincingly beat Namibia 32-10, their first win over the Welwitschias since 2001. They would go on to face Algeria in yesterday’s final.

The 2024 Rugby Africa Cup served as the first step towards qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Next year, Zimbabwe – who are now the first seed – will go on to face Algeria (second seed), Namibia (third seed), and Kenya for a ticket to the World Cup. The winner of the upcoming tournament will gain entry to the global showpiece while the runner-up will go on and play in the Africa/Asia play-off match against Asian runners-up to decide who will progress to the final qualification tournament. – @brandon_malvin