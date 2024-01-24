President Mnangagwa signs memorandum of understanding with Belarus on strengthening policing relations

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Wednesday afternoon met Mr Ivan Kubrakov, the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Belarus, and his delegation at State House in Harare where an MoU between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and its Belarusian counterpart was signed.

According to a post on the Presidential Communications on X (formerly Twitter) page, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe said the MoU aims to strengthen existing bilateral relations between the two countries in the area of policing, encompassing training and technology.

This follows an earlier visit last year by Minister Kazembe to Belarus.

Belarus has an advanced policing system.