President Mnangagwa swears in Deputy Ministers

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sworn in Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Musa Ncube an Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Deputy Headman Moyo.

Both deputy ministers were appointed at the end of last month.

The swearing in ceremony was held at State House in Harare.

Deputy Minister Ncube is the National Assembly member for Tsholotsho South while Deputy Minister Moyo, is Senator for Matabeleland North.