President Mnangagwa swears in four Deputy Ministers

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Thursday morning swore in four Deputy Ministers at State House in Harare.

The sworn-in Deputy Ministers are that of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Omphile Marupi, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sheillah Chikomo, Local Government and Public Works Benjamin Kabikira as well as Health and Child Care Sleiman Timios Kwidini.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau after the swearing in ceremony, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Deputy Minister Omphile Marupi, who is a veteran broadcaster, said it was an honour to be appointed in the portfolio.

“My being in this ministry, I believe I will cut across Zimbabwe’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity to fulfil the mantra of ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

Deputy Minister Kwidini said he will play his part to ensure there is provision of quality health services in the country.

“As you all know that health is a right to everyone despite creed, years, culture or what.

“We must make sure that everyone has quality health in this country as it has been seen fit for me to be appointed by His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa to take this position in the Government,” he said.