President Mnangagwa swears in members of Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

IN a significant move aimed at enhancing accountability and transparency within law enforcement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially sworn in the members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC). The newly appointed commission aims to address public grievances regarding police conduct and improve community trust in security services.

The ZICC’s leadership comprises:

Mr Webster Nicholas Chinamora – Chairperson

Ms Elizabeth Rutsate – Commissioner

Mr Andrew Mataruse – Commissioner

Mr Oliver Mandipaka – Commissioner

The establishment of the ZICC follows widespread calls for reform in the police force, particularly in response to allegations of misconduct and human rights abuses. This commission is expected to play a crucial role in investigating complaints from the public, promoting better practices within the police, and fostering a culture of accountability.