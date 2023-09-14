President Mnangagwa swears in three Deputy Ministers

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sworn in three Deputy Ministers at State House on Thursday morning who will serve under his administration for the next five years towards attaining Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-class economy.

The President swore in Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco, and Deputy Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda.

On Monday, President Mnangagwa announced a new Cabinet and swore in the ministers on Tuesday.

The cabinet is infused with new blood and veterans designed to ensure continuity for national development in line with Vision 2030.