President Mnangagwa to Attend Russia Humanitarian Summit

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to attend the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in St Petersburg, in Russia.

The two-day summit runs from July 27 to 28.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said President Mnangagwa will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava and senior Government officials.

Mr Mugejo said the Forum presents an opportunity to exchange notes on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern and also serves as a significant event in bolstering our relations further.

“Leveraging on the foundations of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, in October 2019, the imminent Economic and Humanitarian Forum will present an opportunity to further enhance cooperation. Zimbabwe and Russia are set to sign a number of MOUs/Agreements during the Forum,” said Mr Mugejo.