President Mnangagwa to cap 3 616 at the Zimbabwe Open University (Zou)

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to cap 3 616 graduands at Zimbabwe Open University (Zou)’s 21st graduation ceremony.

A total of 2 316 female graduands and 1 300 male are expected to graduate at the Zimbabwe Open University’s main campus in Harare.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services said this year’s graduation ceremony is being held under the theme “Heritage-based Education 5.0 for Inclusive Human Capital Development: Towards Vision 2020.”