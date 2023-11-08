  • Today Wed, 08 Nov 2023

President Mnangagwa to cap 749 prison officers

President Mnangagwa to cap 749 prison officers

Online writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today set to officiate at the 152nd  Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional  Services (ZPCS) pass-out parade in Ntabazinduna.

A total of 749 recruited correctional officers comprising 535 male and 214 female officers, including 10 from the San community, will graduate

You Might Also Like

/

Comments