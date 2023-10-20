President Mnangagwa to cap nearly 5 000 at Great Zimbabwe University
Online Writer
President Mnangagwa will today, Friday, preside over the 17th Graduation ceremony of the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).
The President who is also the Chancellor of all State Universities will cap a total of 4 899 students, which comprise 3 133 female and 1 766 male.
