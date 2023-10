President Mnangagwa to cap over 2000 graduands at Bindura University of Science Education

Online Writer

President Mnangagwa will today preside over the 22nd graduation of the Bindura University of Science Education.

The President who is the Chancellor of all state universities is expected to cap a total of 2 349 graduands, consisting of 1 183 male and 1 166 female students.

President Mnangagwa has arrived for the graduation ceremony.