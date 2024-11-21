President Mnangagwa to caps 6 000 graduands at MSU’s 25th graduation ceremony

Patrick Chitumba, Online Writer

President Mnangagwa is set to preside over the Midlands State University (MSU)’s 25th graduation ceremony in Gweru this morning, where over 6 000 students will be conferred with degrees.

The President is the Chancellor of all State universities.

Thousands of graduands, accompanied by family members and friends, have converged on the university’s main campus in Gweru for the milestone event. MSU has arranged two overflow venues to accommodate the large crowd, as the main hall has reached full capacity.



Established in 1999, MSU has grown exponentially, guided by its vision, mission, core values, and motto. The university now boasts a student population exceeding 23 000, supported by a workforce of more than 2 000 staff members. Since its inception, the institution has produced over 71 204 graduates who have made significant contributions both locally and internationally.

Driven by its commitment to gender equality, inclusivity, and a Pan-African ethos, MSU is widely recognised as Zimbabwe’s leading university. Its graduates are celebrated for their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, aligning with the country’s broader developmental goals.

The university currently operates six campuses and offers diverse academic programmes across 10 faculties, which include Agriculture, Environment, and Natural Resources Management, Arts and Humanities, Business Sciences, Education, Engineering and Geosciences, Law, Medicine and Health Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Science and the Built Environment, Art, and Design

As part of its contribution to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 of attaining an upper-middle-income economy, MSU has embraced the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model. This approach emphasises the production of goods and services to foster economic growth and innovation.