President Mnangagwa to commission community transformation projects in Chirumhanzu, Midlands

Online Writer

Chirumhanzu, Midlands Province – Today, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will commission the Holy-Cross Dam and associated Agro-Innovation and Rural Industrialisation projects in Chirumhanzu, Midlands Province.

The projects, implemented under the Government’s Community Transformation model for Rural Industrialisation, aim to catalyse rural development, dietary diversification, and food security in the region.

In a related initiative, Zimbabwe’s higher and tertiary education institutions are partnering with the Chirumhanzu community on a joint project focused on irrigation, fisheries, and eco-tourism. This collaborative effort seeks to leverage the expertise of the academic institutions to drive rural industrialisation and improve livelihoods in the community.

The commissioning of the Holy-Cross Dam and associated projects, combined with the academic-community partnership, underscores the Government’s commitment to transform rural areas and support sustainable development across Zimbabwe.