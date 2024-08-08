President Mnangagwa to Commission Dzivarasekwa Flats

Online Writer

TODAY President Mnangagwa will officially commission the Dzivarasekwa Flats project, a significant achievement in the country’s efforts to provide housing for families affected by natural disasters.`

The Dzivarasekwa Flats project was implemented by the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities under the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management.

It involved the construction of six, 3-storey blocks of flats, accommodating a total of 48 families in two-bedroom apartments.

The construction of the flats began in 2021 and was completed earlier this year, following the devastating flash floods that affected families in Budiriro 5B Extension.

Civil Protection Unit had evacuated some of these families to the Budiriro Vocational Training Centre, with some having their homes completely swept away.

The commissioning of the Dzivarasekwa Flats project marks a significant step towards the Government’s commitment to providing safe and secure housing for those affected by natural disasters. It serves as a testament to the country’s dedication to supporting its citizens in times of crisis and ensuring their well-being.