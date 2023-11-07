President Mnangagwa to commission Mabvuku Ethanol Plant

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

IN a significant step towards revamping Zimbabwe’s petroleum infrastructure, President Mnangagwa is set to commission the Mabvuku Ethanol Plant in Harare today, 7 November 2023.

US$9.3 million has been invested into the project, undertaken by the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC).

The Mabvuku Ethanol Plant consists of two storage tanks with a total capacity of 6 million litres, which will greatly enhance the storage of ethanol and support higher blending thresholds for petrol.

This development aligns with the Government’s commitment to reduce the country’s import bill and provide affordable blended petroleum.

The establishment of the ethanol plants holds tremendous potential for Zimbabwe’s energy sector and petroleum consumption. Ethanol, as a renewable energy source, can be blended with gasoline to create biofuels. Biofuels can significantly reduce reliance on petroleum and contribute to environmentally sustainable practices by lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Notably, increasing ethanol production through ethanol plants strengthens energy security by diversifying fuel sources and reducing dependency on imported petroleum.

This move has the potential to provide a much-needed boost to the domestic energy production sector, supporting Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

Moreover, the commissioning of the Mabvuku Ethanol Plant will have a positive impact on rural development. Ethanol plants create job opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, and related industries, generating income for farmers involved in the cultivation of raw materials necessary for ethanol production. In turn, this creates a ripple effect, benefiting local businesses and communities.

With the commissioning of the Mabvuku Ethanol Plant, Zimbabwe takes a proactive step towards achieving energy security, reducing petroleum dependencies, and fostering economic growth. It is a powerful testament to the Government’s commitment to sustainable development and paves the way for a greener and more prosperous future for the country.