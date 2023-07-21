President Mnangagwa to commission Officer Cadets

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa will today commission regular officer cadets and present wings to pilots at a graduation ceremony underway at Josiah Tungamirai Airforce Base in Gweru.

The number 69 Pilot Training Course is the second under the Second Republic and the 14th Pilot Training Course to undergo basic flying training at number 6 Squadron since Independence.

The parade has since formed up waiting for the reviewing officer with delegates now waiting for the Commissioning process to commence.

A total of 15 pilots will be presented with wings while 30 regular officer cadets will be Commissioned at the event