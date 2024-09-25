President Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs in Support of Vision 2030

Online Writer

IN a significant move to bolster local governance, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to traditional chiefs this morning at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

This initiative aims to enhance the mobility and operational capacity of chiefs, enabling them to better serve their communities as part of the Government’s broader Vision 2030 agenda, which seeks to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by the year 2030. The vehicle handover reflects the administration’s commitment to empowering local leadership and improving service delivery across rural areas