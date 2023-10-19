President Mnangagwa to headline Mine Entra 2023

Sikhulekelani Moyo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to headline the 26th edition of Zimbabwe’s premier, mining, engineering and transport showcase, Mine Entra set to run from 1 to 3 November 2023 at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Center in Bulawayo.

The event which will run under the theme, “Accelerating Economic Transformation through Mineral Beneficiation, has been curated to feature diverse networking and knowledge-sharing platforms that seek to further propel the national impetus to make mining a catalyst for inclusive economic growth, now and into the future

ZITF chief executive officer Dr Nick Ndebele said the theme recognises that by prioritising value chain development and leveraging innovative mineral beneficiation processes, the mining sector has the potential to catalyse economic transformation through job creation, higher mining industry profitability, increased foreign direct investment and other multiplier benefits, all in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which is integral in the pursuit of the attainment of Vision 2030.

“The focus of the 2023 show will therefore be on showcasing innovation in mining and mineral processing as well as providing an effective common platform for conversations to drive the growth and sustainable development of mining industries,” said Dr Ndebele.

“As Organisers, our expectation is that this year’s show will be characterised by three days of high-level engagement, profitable networking and on-site deal-flow,”

Other events that will run concurrently with the Mine Entra exhibitions include the Mine Entra Conference and Official Opening, scheduled for Thursday, 2 November that will serve as a platform for influential professionals from the mining industry, policymakers, and mining support service providers to converge.

Dr Ndebele said despite the shift in its traditional calendar placement, the market response to Mine Entra 2023 has been quite pleasing.

“This bears witness that the show has lived up to its billing as a one-stop marketing intelligence, corporate profiling and business development solution for the mining and related industries,” said Dr Ndebele.

“To date, 169 direct exhibitors have confirmed their participation in this year’s show, occupying over 7,929 square metres of exhibition space. As last-minute bookings continue to come in on a daily basis, we anticipate that the show will close at near par with last year’s closing 202 exhibitors.”