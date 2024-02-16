President Mnangagwa to join African leaders in AU Summit on education and innovation

Peter Matika, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is gearing up for a crucial meeting with his fellow African leaders at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads and State and Government of the African Union (AU) Summit. The summit will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 17 to 18 February 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International said in a statement that the 2024 AU Summit will focus on the theme: “Boosting Africa’s Transformation through Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.”

The theme aims to foster strategic partnerships among AU Member States to create resilient and inclusive education systems for Africa. The AU believes that promoting education on the continent, especially in the science and technology sector, will accelerate the achievement of Agenda 2063, the AU’s vision for a prosperous and peaceful Africa.

The AU Heads of State and Government will also discuss the progress and challenges in addressing the security situation and conflict in some parts of the continent, such as West Africa, where there have been unconstitutional changes of governments.

The summit will also deliberate on Africa’s role in promoting world peace, especially in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The summit will provide an opportunity for Zimbabwe to engage with other AU nations on issues of continental development, peace and security, and integration.

Zimbabwe will also share its views and concerns on bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest with other AU Member States. The statement said: “Zimbabwe looks forward to positive and beneficial win-win outcomes for all the participating Member States.”