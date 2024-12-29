  • Today Sun, 30 Mar 2025

President Mnangagwa to join thousands at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to join thousands of congregants from various religious denominations at the 8th annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo.

He arrived in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon.

 

President Mnangagwa arrived yesterday at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International airport in Bulawayo ahead of National Thanks Giving and Dedication Service. He was welcomed by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube (left) and the Minister of Defence and war Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (right). Picture: Nkosizile Ndlovu)

The service is themed “Our Country, Our Opportunity – Celebrating the Progress and Acknowledging the Potential of Our Country, Zimbabwe.”

According to the official program, Vice President Dr Chiwenga will also attend the event at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, Patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), is set to deliver an address before President Mnangagwa gives the keynote speech.

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Omphile Marupi is part of the congregants at the National Thanksgiving and dedication service at ZITF

 

The first Zimbabwe National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service took place in December 2017, following the establishment of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa’s leadership. He has attended the event annually since then.

The event is organised by the Faith for the Nation Campaign in partnership with the ZIICC. It serves as a vital platform for believers to connect with the country’s leadership in prayer for the nation, which is essential for the advancement and prosperity of any society.

Bishops from multiple denominations in the country, traditional leaders representatives, business sector leaders and several government officials are in attendance.

About 30 buses have been organised to ferry people around Bulawayo to attend the service.

More to follow . . . 

