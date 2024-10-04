President Mnangagwa to launch Varsity Heights in Chinhoyi as part of Public Service Pension Fund Projects

CHINHOYI, Zimbabwe – 04 October 2024

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially launch Varsity Heights, a new student accommodation project, in Chinhoyi today. The project is a Public-Private Partnership involving the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF), which is the primary investor, alongside seven other partners.

This development is part of a broader strategy by the PSPF to generate income through immovable property investments across Zimbabwe.

Varsity Heights is expected to offer affordable accommodation for students, while also boosting PSPF’s revenue through rental income.

The project forms part of the Fund’s efforts to pool resources and enhance financial stability for the pension fund, which provides benefits to public service employees.

scheduled for 8am today, the launch event will be attended by top Government officials, including Dr Vincent Hungwe, Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Dr Sibusisiwe Zembe, Deputy Chair Commissioners, and other high-ranking officials.

Such investments highlight the Zimbabwean Government’s ongoing efforts to stimulate public sector reforms and attract private investments into national infrastructure development projects.

The development aligns with ongoing infrastructural advancements aimed at boosting student welfare, particularly in key university towns like Chinhoyi, where accommodation demand is often high.