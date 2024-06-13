President Mnangagwa to officially open CEO Africa Annual Round Table in Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe and Leonard Ncube

THE 10th annual CEO Africa Roundtable enters its second day here in Victoria Falls with President Mnangagwa expected to officially open the event later in the day.

The CEO Africa Roundtable serves as a high-level platform for senior executives in both public and private sectors, fostering the exchange of critical economic and business knowledge within Africa and beyond.

This year’s edition is held under the theme: “The Future of Africa: Modernise, Reshape and Grow.”

The theme seeks to advocate for a transformed Africa, anchored on the utilization of diverse resources endowments and harnessing the emerging green digital economy.

It notes that despite the persistent geo-political dynamics and economic headwinds, the future of Africa holds immense potential for modernisation, reshaping, and growth.

With its rich natural resources, exposure to the emerging digital economy, youthful population and increasing regional integration efforts, Africa is poised to become a global economic powerhouse and a hub of innovation across sectors.

This call on Africans to lead in the reform process and to think for themselves.

The CEO Africa Roundtable is therefore a high-level platform for CEOs and senior executives, in both public and private sectors continues to be relevant and significant in stimulating cross-fertiliation of critical economic and business knowledge in and around Africa.

Among key topics to be covered include Building Inclusive AI: How AI is Reshaping the African Business Context, boosting trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and strategies to make off-grid renewables appealing to the private sector.

Transforming State owned Enterprises into African Champions, Africa Renaissance: Navigating the Dynamic Global Headwinds and Driving Accelerated Inclusive Growth in Africa and Transitioning from Colonial to Modern Cities: Seizing Opportunities for the Development of African Modern Cities.

Meanwhile, proceedings began with participants observing a minute of silence in honor of the late Malawi Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others who died on Monday following a plane crash accident.

Vice President Chilima was on his way to represent government at the burial of forr government minister, Ralph Kasambara

More to follow….