President Mnangagwa to officially open energy indaba this morning

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ALL is set for the official opening of the 5th International Renewable Energy Conference Expo 2024 by President Mnangagwa who is expected here in Victoria Falls this morning.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Building a Sustainable Energy Future”.

The high-level conference started on Wednesday and closes today with the Government expected to sign some agreements with independent power producers as the drive towards investment into renewable energy continues.

The conference seeks to ensure utilities unlock value in renewable energy sources and partner with investors, at a time when climate change was negatively impacting on economies.

Topical in the deliberations are investment into carbon credits and taxes, benefits of collaboration in investment into green technologies in the energy sector and mobilising financing for various energy efficiency projects.