President Mnangagwa to officially open the Zim Afro T10

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Thursday (today), officially open the inaugural Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 tournament, which gets underway on Friday (tomorrow) at Harare Sports Club.

The historic tournament’s glittering opening ceremony is set to take place in the next couple of hours at the country’s ceremonial home of cricket and President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson Darlington Majonga said: “His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially open the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 at a glittering ceremony happening at Harare Sports Club this Thursday afternoon.”

“Contemporary music superstar Jah Prayzah is leading the entertainment cast for the historic day, with talented songstress Feli Nandi also billed to perform alongside famous Bollywood actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi.”

Majonga said in order to allow for a grand opening ceremony, the match between Harare Hurricanes and Bulawayo Braves that was originally scheduled for 1900 hours this Thursday has now been postponed to another day.

“However, the rest of the Zim Afro T10 fixtures remain unchanged, with three matches set to take place at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

“Scheduled for 20-29 July, with all matches being played at Harare Sports Club, the tournament will see five teams – Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves and Johannesburg Buffaloes – fighting it out for honours,” said Majonga.

He said the tournament will be entertaining every day up to the final, with Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu, Nutty O, Janet Manyowa, Mzoe 7 and Hope Masike among some of Zimbabwe’s top musicians set to perform during the tournament.

Entrance into the opening ceremony will be free of charge, while match day tickets have been pegged at US$2 for the general stands, US$5 for the embankment and US$10 to enjoy the action from the Centurion. – @brandon_malvin