President Mnangagwa to officially open ZMF annual conference

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) annual conference at the Gweru Business Convention Centre to run from July 6 to 7 this year.

ZMF chief executive officer, Mr Wellington Takavarasha, said they have invited President Mnangagwa to be the guest speaker at the conference, to be attended by artisanal miners, small scale miners (ASM), large scale miners, stakeholders, service providers, investors and policy makers.

The conference, to run under the theme: “Responsible Mining: A catalyst for sustainable economic development,” aims to discuss the policy measures affecting ASM operations and assess the implications on the growth of the mining sector.

“The core business of this event is designed strategically to gather together the artisanal small-scale miners, large-scale miners, and key stakeholders to meet and connect with investors, service providers, stakeholders and policy makers and holistically align the artisanal and small scale miners in the mainstream economy in a most sustainable and rationale manner.

“Speakers are industry leaders and experts who will provide new perspectives on key issues and concerns of the artisanal and small scale mining sector and share cutting-edge content and insights on the mining landscape,” he said.

The exhibition will feature the latest technology, equipment, solutions, and innovations for ASM buyers. Exhibitions will generate new leads, enhance their visibility, open

doors for new markets, showcase their products, and thought leadership through panel discussions and other networking platforms, and face the competition to adapt to changes in product design.

Policymakers, Government bodies, suppliers, manufacturers, mining houses, Chamber of Mines members, law enforcement members, research institutions, farmers, NGOs and financial institutions are expected to be in attendance. There will be breakout sessions into mineral sector groupings such as gold, chrome and base minerals, semi-precious and industrial minerals, youth in mining, women in mining and gender issues, mining supplies and service providers, legislative and policy issues, and investment opportunities in the ASM sector.Over 100 ZMF affiliate associations, individual artisanal and small scale miners, financiers/investors, service providers, stakeholders and policymakers, will grace the conference which is also aimed at fostering a sustainable and responsible mining sector for the economic development of the country.

