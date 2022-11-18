President Mnangagwa to preside over inaugural Gwanda State University graduation ceremony

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

President Mnangagwa is today expected to preside over the inaugural graduation of Gwanda State University (GSU) in Matabeleland South where 15 students are graduating.

President Mnangagwa will be installed as the first Chancellor for the university while Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo will be installed, the institution’s inaugural Vice Chancellor.

The university opened its doors for the first group of students in 2016.

The graduands graduating today are from the Faculty of National Resources Management and Agriculture and will be capped with undergraduate degrees in Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Animal Science and Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Crop Science.

The university was incubated by the National University of Science and Technology before becoming a stand alone institution.

The university is located at Epoch Mine, Insiza District.

The pioneering graduands and guests haved settled down ahead of today’s event.

Government is spreading higher and tertiary education to all corners of the country as in moves to ensure no place and community is left behind.