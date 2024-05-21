President Mnangagwa to preside over Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme launch

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will preside over the launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe at the Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in the district of Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East Province on Friday.

Speaking during a Post Cabinet Media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet received the report on the launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme which was presented by Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, as the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments.

“The Launch of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme will take place at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District of Mashonaland East Province on 24 May, 2024. Running under the theme, “Empower Youth: Secure the Future”, the event will be graced by His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa who will deliver the Keynote Address as well as launch the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme will help mold the young people into patriotic citizens and hence able leaders.

“It is a programme that should be embraced and supported by all Zimbabweans as it will inculcate values of Ubuntu/Unhu, patriotism and leadership to the country’s youthful population,” he said.