Online Writer

Harare, Zimbabwe, 17 September 2024— President Mnangagwa Tours Exhibition Stands at Presidential Innovation Fair 2024, toured exhibition stands at the Presidential Innovation Fair 2024 today, showcasing Zimbabwe’s commitment to innovation and education.



The Fair, which was launched in April 2023, serves as a platform to celebrate the country’s innovative achievements, grounded in the Heritage Based Education 5.0 Philosophy.

This educational framework emphasises integrating local culture and heritage into learning, fostering a sense of identity while equipping students with relevant skills for the modern economy.



During his tour, President Mnangagwa interacted with exhibitors, highlighting the importance of innovation in addressing national challenges and promoting sustainable development.



The exhibition featured a diverse range of projects from various sectors, reflecting the creativity and resourcefulness of Zimbabwean innovators.



The Presidential Innovation Fair aims to inspire collaboration between academia, industry, and government, reinforcing the role of education in driving progress towards Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals.