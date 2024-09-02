President Mnangagwa tours NARI Group Corporation in China, strengthening bilateral ties ahead of FOCAC 2024

Online Writer

Nanjing, China — PRESIDENT Mnangagwa visited the NARI Group Corporation in Nanjing as part of his ongoing efforts to enhance Zimbabwe’s technological and infrastructural capabilities. NARI, recognised as China’s largest supplier of electric power equipment, is also a key player in the global industrial automation market.

During the tour, President Mnangagwa was briefed on NARI’s innovations in electric power systems and automation solutions, which could significantly benefit Zimbabwe’s energy sector. The visit comes in anticipation of the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024, where discussions on investment and technological collaboration between China and African nations are expected to take center stage.

The tour underlines Zimbabwe’s commitment to leveraging Chinese expertise to address its energy challenges and foster sustainable development.