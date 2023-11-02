President Mnangagwa tours stands at Mine Entra Exhibition

Online Writer

President Mnangagwa has started a tour of the Mine Entra 2023 Exhibition stands, which will lead to the official opening ceremony of the event in Hall 2at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

https://youtu.be/zKGf3iXtNeI

The exhibition is running under the theme “Accelerating Economic Transformation Through Mineral Beneficiation.”

A total of 169 direct exhibitors are participating and these include nine foreign exhibitors from China, South Africa and Tanzania as well asrepresentatives from countries such as Botswana and Australia.

On the local front, 60 percent of exhibitors are coming from Harare while 31 percent are from Bulawayo and the remainder from other cities.

Mine Entra is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Chamber of Mines and is considered the largest and most reputable expo in the country.

It has also established itself as a pivotal platform for industry professionals, stakeholders and investors to connect, share knowledge, and explore innovative solutions.

The mining sector in the country plays a significant role in the economy, and Mine Entra continues to serve as a catalyst for innovation, partnership and economic development in the sector.