President Mnangagwa turns 82: nation celebrates milestone

TODAY is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 82nd birthday and the nation joins him in celebrating a remarkable milestone.

Various companies and ministries have sent congratulatory messages to the leader of Zimbabwe’s Second Republic, as the nation reflects on his life of service, dedication, and commitment to the people of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa’s journey is a testament to his unwavering passion for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

“…As NRZ, we are grateful that under your able leadership and guidance, your Government is exploring various initiatives to recapitalise the organisation which will, in turn tremendously benefit the country and the Southern Africa Development Community under your chairmanship,” read a message from NRZ.

The ruling party also sent a congratulatory message: “Happy birthday to His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. We celebrate your visionary leadership,” read the message.

From his early days as a young liberation fighter to his current role as the leader of our country, President Mnangagwa has consistently demonstrated an unshakeable resolve to serve Zimbabwe and its people.

Throughout his life, President Mnangagwa has faced numerous challenges and overcome incredible obstacles.

His experiences have shaped him into a strong, resilient, and compassionate leader, equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

As the country celebrates his 82nd birthday, citizens acknowledge President Mnangagwa’s tireless efforts to rebuild and revitalise the economy, his commitment to improving the lives of all Zimbabweans and his unwavering dedication to the principles of democracy and good governance.