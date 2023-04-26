President Mnangagwa urges Africa to maintain Technology momentum

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged the African continent to embrace technology to speed up growth and catch up with so-called developed nations.

The President was speaking at the ongoing 6th Transform Africa Summit (TAS2023) that officially opened today, 26 April, in Victoria Falls.

The summit is running under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, Transform,” and is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating and sustaining Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

The President said it was important to note that Africa actually had civilisation earlier than other continents when natives exchanged diplomacy.

“It has taken Africa some time to immediately promote science and technology soon after our Independence. We should move fast and outpace the Western world. The startups by our youths require support from governments and the private sector. This summit is held at a time we had Covid-19 restrictions. Young innovators are challenged to produce goods and design software that benefit Africa,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the African diaspora should promote viable startups to add fuel to the fire of technological advancement that has been lit in the continent.

He said Zimbabwe is taking steps towards ensuring food security, riding on technology, as an example of the various advantages that can be reaped from ICTs.

“We summoned our young, talented scientists and we are now producing medical oxygen. We are determined to boost agriculture through ICT usage. Enabling policies are being improved in ICT and telecommunications among others. Notably, we launched our own space and the satellite will assist in disasters early warning,” he said.

The President said in the past the country relied on Germany for e-passports and today they are being produced locally, as the country continues to expand its use of technology.

He said the technological advancement momentum has to be sustained to free every African from poverty.

“Capacity building through e-commerce remains critical. We showcase our technological capabilities to uplift our people from poverty. Renewable energy remains a sustainable source of the power of ICT,” said the President.

He concluded by inviting delegates to tour the “the magnificent Victoria Falls” and visit the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.