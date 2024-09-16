President Mnangagwa urges expansion of ZEDCON into regional platform

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) organisers to expand the conference into a regional platform to enable the country to tap into a rich pool of experts.

Delivering his keynote address here in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa said “Going forward, I challenge you to expand the scope of this event, turning it into a regional or an international gathering.

“This will allow us to tap into a broader pool of experts as we build resilience, promote economic transformation, and address contemporary issues affecting the country, region and world at large.

“I congratulate you once again for convening this insightful event, which is growing better each year. Well done.

“With these remarks, it is my honour and privilege to declare this 3rd Edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference officially opened,’ said President Mnangagwa.

The conference is held under the theme “Building Resilience and Driving Economic Transformation under Climate Change.”