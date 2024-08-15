President Mnangagwa urges SADC to boost research and innovation for regional industrialisation

Temba Dube Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Thursday called on SADC member states to enhance their research capabilities and innovation ecosystems to drive sustainable industrialisation across the region. Speaking at a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe on August 15, ahead of the 44th SADC Summit to be held on 17 August, Mnangagwa emphasized the need for the bloc to leverage its collective resources to achieve greater economic prosperity.

Highlighting the theme “Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised SADC Economy,” President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of transforming educational systems to align with the demands of modern industry. He pointed to Zimbabwe’s implementation of the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 philosophy as a model for integrating research, science, technology, and innovation into the education system to drive national and regional development.

The President addressed the challenges posed by climate change, pandemics, geopolitical conflicts, and shifts in global trade patterns, urging SADC countries to strategically position themselves to convert these challenges into economic opportunities. President Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of economic independence, calling for the region to reduce reliance on external actors and instead harness its resources to become a competitive economic bloc.

He outlined Zimbabwe’s progress in fostering innovation through the establishment of innovation hubs, industrial parks, and incubation centers, which he credited with driving the country’s industrialisation efforts. President Mnangagwa encouraged SADC member states to adopt similar strategies and collaborate to ensure that no country is left behind in the region’s push for modernisation and industrialisation.

As SADC prepares for its upcoming summit, President Mnangagwa’s call to action emphasises the critical role of education, research, and innovation in shaping the region’s future economic landscape.