President Mnangagwa visits construction site of Pan-African Museum of African Liberation in Zimbabwe

Online writer

IN a significant move to preserve and showcase the diverse history of African liberation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa today toured the construction site of the highly anticipated Museum of African Liberation.

The museum is a collaborative project between the Government of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe-based Pan-African organisation, the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK). It aims to create a multi-country facility that will serve as a comprehensive platform to commemorate the struggles and triumphs of the African liberation movements.

During his visit, President Mnangagwa was briefed on the progress of the construction, which includes plans for a liberation museum, hotel, heritage village, and shopping mall. The establishment of the facility is aligned with the objectives of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to enhance and consolidate the historical, social, and cultural heritage of the people of the region.

Notably, the upcoming SADC Summit will feature a handover and ground-breaking ceremony of the allocated SADC site to the Heads of State and Government, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Liberation City project.

President Mnangagwa expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “This Museum of African Liberation is not just a physical structure, but a testament to the unwavering spirit and resilience of our people. It will serve as a beacon of unity, pride, and inspiration for generations to come.”

The Museum of African Liberation is expected to become a major draw for tourists and historians, providing a comprehensive and immersive experience that celebrates the rich and diverse narratives of the African liberation struggle.