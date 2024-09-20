President Mnangagwa walks the talk on Youth empowerment

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s 82nd birthday celebrations, which coincided with the launch of the Munhumutapa Day in Masvingo was marked by the launch of the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme, a significant milestone in the provision of accommodation to the youths.

Hosted by the Zanu-PF Youth League led by the Secretary for Youth and Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Cde Tino Machakaire, the Munhumutapa Day saw over 50 000 youths from all the 10 provinces converging at the Great Zimbabwe Monuments to meet their economic empowerment icon, President Mnangagwa.

The President had in his briefcase, the housing empowerment project which is a testament of the Government’s awareness of the need to provide decent accommodation to the youths.

The Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme, was launched at Victoria Ranch and on completion it will encompass housing, a shopping mall and other amenities.

This initiative underscores the importance of empowering young people, who are the vanguard of any country in initiating development and innovation.

Youths constitute 35 percent of Zimbabwe’s population, and their empowerment is crucial for sustainable development. They bring fresh perspectives, energy, and innovation to the table, driving economic growth and social progress. Empowering youths ensures a brighter future, as they will become the leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers of tomorrow.

Besides provision of accommodation, the Government has made numerous strides in providing education and the relevant training needed to equip youths with skills and knowledge to compete in the global economy.

Fostering entrepreneurship by encouraging start-ups and supporting small businesses, especially in agriculture, are some of the efforts being undertaken by the Government targeted at youths.

The broader youth empowerment initiatives are clearly captured in the country’s Constitution, amended in 2013, that makes various provisions for the youth in Section 14 (empowerment and employment creation); Section 17 (gender balance) and Section 20 (youths).

According to the National Youth Policy, youth empowerment entails “the creation of an enabling environment for the youths to have the freedom to choose, to participate in and take decisions on matters affecting them and be ready to accept the consequence of their decisions”.

The Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has made strides in ensuring that youths participate in mainstream decision making and economic development. President Mnangagwa’s bias towards main-streaming youths’ empowerment is reflected in the number of youthful ministers in his Cabinet.

Outside Cabinet, President Mnangagwa has been instrumental in pushing for higher institutions of learning to create knowledge that is relatable to the daily needs of the people.

He has pushed for the establishment of technology hubs at universities to drive innovation and entrepreneurship.

The President has also supported youths in tobacco farming, blueberry farming, and high-value crops, earning foreign exchange for the country while also providing opportunities for youths in the mining sector.

The launch of the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme further demonstrates President Mnangagwa’s commitment to youth empowerment and walking the talk to drive economic development anchored on his Vision 2030 of an Upper Middle-Income Economy. His vision for modernisation includes the maximisation of land by building flats and high-rise buildings to accommodate more people.

In his address at the ground breaking-ceremony of the housing scheme in Masvingo, President Mnangagwa said the country’s continued development was dependent on its youth and as such, the Government was alive to their needs and would always make deliberate efforts to support them.

“We have come to do the official ground-breaking (ceremony) where we want the youth to find places to build homes and we are helping them as Government to ensure that their programmes and initiatives are successful with our support.

“Any country that has a future, that has hope for survival and development, depends on its youth, so today I say to you the youth, led by your Minister (Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Cde Tino Machakaire), I have come here to let you know that as Government we know that you are there,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said unity was important in ensuring sustained development of the country. President Mnangagwa added that the current development trajectory under the Second Republic, would not be hindered by few detractors who would want to see the country lagging behind.

“A country is built by a united people. But it happens at times that there are a few individuals who do not want to be united with others. This country cannot fail to go forward because of a few bad apples, and continue to build this country as a united front,” he said.

The President said Zimbabwe’s founding fathers would be proud to know that the message of maintaining a united front was still being championed to this day.

“I remember at the Zanu-PF congress in 1964, the elders that were there included Cde Simon Muzenda, Cde Leopold Takawira and Cde Robert Mugabe in Gweru . . . we all never knew that such a day as this would come. I am happy that we continue to call for unity from Mutare to Plumtree, from Beitbridge to Chirundu

“We are one country and everyone can fit in Zanu-PF. As I always say, no one can fit Zanu-PF into their pocket but everyone can fit in Zanu-PF’s pockets,” the President said.

The President emphasised his rallying development call of Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo — the onus to develop the country lies with its own people.

He also urged leaders to be servants of the people saying his understanding of that dictum had sustained him for years.

He encouraged the youths to desist from alcohol and drug abuse and focus on personal development and contribute to the well-being of their communities. As the youth dispersed to their various localities after celebrating the Munhumutapa Day, none was left with any illusion about the President’s vision of an empowered and knowledgeable youth base within which shall emerge future exemplary leaders of Zimbabwe.