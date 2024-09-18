President Mnangagwa welcomes defectors from opposition as political landscape shifts

Online Writer

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has welcomed a group of opposition supporters back into the ruling ZANU PF Party during a ceremony at State House in Harare this morning.



The returnees, led by Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire—a former National Executive Committee member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)—mark a significant shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

Mr Mavhaire, who previously served as a Cabinet Minister, was expelled from ZANU PF in 2013 before joining the CCC. His return, along with other former opposition members, underscores the ongoing realignment within Zimbabwe’s political factions as the country approaches crucial electoral milestones.

The event has raised questions about the future of opposition parties in Zimbabwe as they continue to disintegrate amid endless internal squabbles.