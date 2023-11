PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will to preside over the 14th graduation ceremony of Lupane State University (LSU)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today preside over the 14th graduation ceremony of Lupane State University (LSU) in Matabeleland North Province.

The President, who is also the Chancellor of all State Universities, is set to arrive at the venue shortly.

Thousands of graduands have already gathered at the LSU’s campus.