President Mnangagwa wins

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won the Presidential Election securing 52.6 percent of the vote ahead of his closest opponent Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 44 percent.

There were 11 candidates for this year’s Presidential seat, during this year’s harmonized elections that were held on August 23 and 24.

The results were announced on Saturday evening in Harare at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) National Command Centre by ZEC chairperson, Commissioner Priscilla Chigumba.

President Mnangagwa polled 2 350 711 votes while his closest opponent Mr Chamisa received 1 967 343 of the 4 468 730 votes.

More to follow….