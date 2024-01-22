President Mnangagwa witnesses handover of mobile clinic from Belarusian President

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning witnessed the handover of a mobile clinic to the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation from the President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the mobile clinic is equipped with advanced medical technology, enabling gynaecological oncology screening, and diagnosis of breast cancer, and other health conditions.

“The mobile clinic has an advanced gynaecology oncology screening unit, with cutting edge colposcopy equipment, which will allow easier and earlier diagnosis of cervical cancer.

“The clinic comes equipped with a state-of-the-art digital mammography system which represents a giant leap forward in our ability to fight breast cancer,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry said the clinic plays a crucial role in coming up with accurate tests for patients.

“The diagnostic ultrasound machine as the third main component of this clinic will play an important role in the diagnostic workup and investigation of patients, providing an easily accessible, and accurate test, for imaging diagnosis and treatment.

“The mobile clinic will deliver service to patients at various locations within their respective communities – world-class health care delivery at patients’ doorsteps,” reads the statement