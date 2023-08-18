President Mnangagwa’s winning 2017 cabinet meant business

President Mnangagwa presents a prize to the best performing minister, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Cde Anxious Masuka

Patrick Chitumba

Since President Mnangagwa assumed power in 2017, his Cabinet choices have shown that he means business. The Cabinet is basically a young, technocratic team which has the zeal to perform and has a few more experienced hands.

He picked Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo (Rtd) as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, a man of distinction who handled the portfolio in a fashionable way until his death in January 2021.

“The drive from the Foreign Affairs desk quickly put the Zimbabwe is open for business pjilosophy in motion,” commented Mr Edgar Benjamin, a political and social commentator.

“Our President was invited to many world platforms, invited by big economies and doors of investments opened. Indeed, the Foreign Affairs Ministry became the pacesetter in terms of seeing the country get regional and international recognition,” he said.

Mr Benjamin said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube has transformed the economy since his appointment, financing the vision of the Second Republic.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development was given to Engineer Biggie Matiza, now late, whose task was to modernise all roads, airports and bridges.

“Today, we have seen the fruits of the Cabinet choices of our President on the ground. We have witnessed the highest number of infrastructure development in the shortest period of time. The R.G Mugabe International Airport, the new Beitbridge Border Post, the new Parliament building, the dams, the bridges mainly the magnificent Mbudzi interchange, the Victoria Falls International Airport, the Gwayi -Shangani Dam among other projects,” said Mr Benjamin.

He said President Mnangagwa then trusted Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the Minister of Health and Child Care.

“The Ministry of Health did one of the most historic jobs to keep our nation from being wiped away by Covid- 19. V.P Chiwenga worked around the clock and we all know that Zimbabwe was one of the best countries to contain Covid- 19,” said Mr Benjamin.

He said the choice for the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development in Professor Amon Murwira was of great distinction and the ministry has changed the face of education.

Mr Benjamin said the late national hero Retired Chief Air Marshal Perence Shiri as the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement saw the agricultural revolution commencing in the country.

“Farms were quickly put into use because his drive was to make Zimbabwe a food sufficient country. In a short time, our agriculture had a significant impact and the silos are now full. Minister Anxious Masuka took over running the ministry and today Zimbabwe has enough grains,” he said.

Last year, the country achieved a milestone in wheat production by harvesting 375 000 tonnes of the cereal, the highest ever recorded since wheat growing started in 1966.

This year, authorities have announced that the country will have yet another huge maize harvest, with indications that significant amounts will be exported. In addition, about 295 million kilogrammes of tobacco were sold this year, yet another record since commercial tobacco production started in the country some 125 years ago.

Dr Sekai Nzenza, as the Minister of Industry and Commerce, has worked hard to bring investors in the country.

“We have witnessed big steel companies coming in, big manufacturing companies coming and even our local companies have now risen to a very big level,” he said.

Locally-manufactured products now occupy more than 80 percent of shelf space with imported ones accounting for the remainder.

The Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Cde Daniel Garwe has been overseeing the construction of affordable houses and an increase in housing development across the country.

“Not forgetting when President Mnangagwa chose Cde Winston Chitando as the Minister of Mines and Mining Development. We have witnessed great magic as the mining sector is becoming a US$12 billion sector. We have seen a sharp increase in the mining activities of different minerals from gold, chrome, diamond and lithium and we have managed to make sure our local people have a share,” he said.

Mr Benjamin said the Minister of Defence and War Veteran Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has made Zimbabwe one of the safest places in the world.

“As a woman holding one of the most powerful Ministries, it was not an easy job, but she has managed to maintain discipline and respect in our armed forces. We have been kept safe from all four corners of the country thanks to our defence department and its disciplined, professional leadership,” he said.

Mr Benjamin said as the country prepares for the harmonised elections next week Wednesday, it is highly likely that the electorate will reward the Second Republic for its successes since 2017.

He said President Mnangagwa chose enough minds and brains to assist him in the socio-economic development of the country.

“It’s time to stand tall and defend our economy and stand tall to stop all those who are sabotaging our economy for the safe passage of Western countries to come and enslave us again,” said Mr Benjamin.

He said Zimbabwe and its people are loyal to its foundation and its founding principles under President Mnangagwa which should be respected. – @pchitumba1