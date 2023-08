Today, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa will lead the nation in commemorating the 2023 National Heroes Day, which will be preceded by the burial of two national heroes; Ambassador Johannes Tomana and former Deputy Commissioner General (Retd) Milton Siziba at the National Heroes Acre.

This year’s commemorations are running under the theme, ” Remembering our Heroes- Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo / Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo.”