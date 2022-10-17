President Mngangagwa to launch Gukurahundi public hearings

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ALL is set for the Gukurahundi public hearings launch at State House in Bulawayo and guests have started taking their seats.

President Mnangagwa is today expected to launch the traditional-leaders-led Gukurahundi public hearings and consultation process.

Chiefs who will lead the community engagement process have arrived at the State House.

Senior Government officials are also present.

Today’s engagement is expected to outline the road map that will be taken to come up with community driven Gukurahundi solutions.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying that the country should confront its past no matter dark and come up with solutions.

The President has had a series of meetings with chiefs and today’s engagement is a culmination of consultation processes to address the 1980s conflict.

Chiefs have come up with a manual which they will follow in conducting the public hearings.

More to follow…