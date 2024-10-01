President mourns Retired Justice Nare

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the death of former National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson, Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare, describing him as a diligent servant of the nation whose contribution to promoting peace in the country would always be remembered.

Rtd Justice Nare died on Saturday in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 81. President Mnangagwa has since granted him a State-assisted burial, meaning all burial expenses would be catered for by the Government.

In his condolence message yesterday, President Mnangagwa said he received with deep sorrow and sadness the news of the death of Rtd Justice Nare who also served as a Labour Court Judge before his retirement in 2013.

“Rtd Justice Nare stood out as a figure whose commitment to our nation in the fields of law and education will forever be remembered,” said President Mnangagwa.

“A dedicated and diligent civil servant and judicial officer, Rtd Justice Nare started his career in education, serving as a primary school teacher in Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces.

“He would later join the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) as a court interpreter, steadily rising to become a magistrate and, eventually, a Labour Court Judge.”

He said in 2018, he appointed Justice Nare NPRC chairperson, a position the President described as burdening to the soft-spoken former judge, as it meant that he would handle the delicate task of promoting peace and reconciliation in the country, while also co-convening the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), which brought together most political parties and leaders who had participated in the 2018 harmonised general elections.

“He served our nation with characteristic diligence and maturity, always giving his utmost until his retirement last year. He will be fondly missed by our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, my family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Nare family, especially to Mrs Nare and the children on this their saddest loss. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

When a Chronicle news crew visited the Nare family their home, number 19 West Somerton in Bulawayo, mourners were gathered while a group of men were pitching tents.

Family spokesperson, Mr Leslie Ncube, who served in the NPRC with Rtd Justice Nare, described him as a definition of an upright and ethical man. He said Rtd Justice Nare was selfless in his endeavours as he always sought fairness.

“He belongs to a very rare breed of leaders who spent his life serving the country in different portfolios from teaching, to being a court interpreter because he was multilingual and studying law, becoming a magistrate, regional magistrate and until he became a judge,” he said.

“He never put his interests first and was a definition of an ethical person.”

Mr Ncube’s proximity to Rtd Justice Nare as they served in the NPRC earned him a close family friend title as he tapped into his wisdom despite the age difference. He said the family was grateful that Rtd Justice Nare has been granted a state-assisted burial.

“As a family, we appreciate and are grateful for the recognition that his Excellency, the President has accorded him a state assistance burial. This speaks to his works,” he said.

“There are so many people involved in a lot of work for the nation but this is a great honour and we are humbled as the family.”

Zimbabwe Christian Alliance director, Reverend Useni Sibanda, whose organisation worked with NPRC on several peace building initiatives, described Rtd Justice as a peace builder and a nation builder.

“His leadership ensured that the NPRC was inclusive and also sought to fulfill its constitutional mandate. He worked closely with churches and civil society organisations, CSOs to co-create the NPRC strategic direction and priorities,” he said.

“He ensured that the work of the NPRC did not disrupt the local peace building work that was already being done by CSOs and the church but rather integrated it. This saw the integration of NPRC provincial peace structures with those at a local level,” said Rev Sibanda.

He said many churches and CSOs were integrated into the NPRC thematic committees to ensure they tapped into their expertise.

“In his tenure, the NPRC prioritised the Gukurahundi issue, which is critical for nation-building and laid a foundation for its resolution through public engagements,” said Rev Sibanda.

“The late Rtd Justice Nare’s work and leadership ensured that NPRC work contributed to building our nation and cohesive communities.”

Rtd Justice Nare, who served in the judicial system for more than 30 years, in 2021, in an interview with Chronicle described his tenure as the NPRC chairperson as the most difficult during his working career.

He said working in various stations across the country enabled him to learn many languages and was fluently English, Sotho, Venda, IsiNdebele, Shona and Nyanja while he understood Kalanga and Nambya.

Rtd Justice Nare was born in 1943 Kafusi in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province. He is survived by his wife, Leticia Gladys, three children, and 11 grandchildren.

